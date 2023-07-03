When Nayanthara chose between Ranveer Singh-Ranbir Kapoor but picked Shah Rukh Khan film as all time favorite

Nayanthara is all set to make her entry into the Hindi film industry with a bang. She is co-starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, directed by Atlee. In an old interview, the actress had revealed her all-time favorite Hindi film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress’s favorite Hindi film of all time is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So, we can only imagine the happiness she must have felt when paired with Shah Rukh Khan, who is the lead actor in that film.

Nayanthara’s favorite Hindi film is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Nayanthara had stated that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is her favorite Hindi film of all time. She said that she can watch that film no matter the mood she is in. Whether she is happy or sad, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is her go-to film. Before making this revelation, the actress also stated that she is an avid watcher of Hindi films. The actress said, "I think I have seen all Hindi films. You name any Hindi film, and I have for sure seen it."

When asked which among the films that she has seen in Hindi is her favorite, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress said, "There are lots of favorites but I think my all-time favorite would be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... But there are many films that I want to watch at a specific time. Sometimes you feel a little off or a little low, and at that time, I prefer to watch things that are a little different. But no matter what mood I am in, whether it is happy or sad, I kind of like to see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which is my all-time favorite film.

Check out the interview here:

Ranbir or Ranveer: Who does Nayanthara like more?

In an old interview, Nayanthara was asked another question. Who is her favorite: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Nelson, Sivakarthikeyan, and Anirudh Ravichander were also present for the interview. All three stated that Ranveer was her favorite when they were given a chance to guess who it was before she replied. But the actress revealed that was not the case. She shared that even though she likes both, she likes Ranbir more. She gave this interview during the promotion of her 2018 film, Kolamaavu Kokila.

Let's hope the actress now gets to act with her other favorites, Ranveer and Ranbir, in a film soon.

