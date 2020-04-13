When Nayanthara flaunted her modified tattoo after she got rid of Prabhudheva's name on her left arm

Last year, during her visit to Greece with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara shared a stunning photo of her clicked by the filmmaker. However, what caught everyone's eye was the new modified tattoo on her left arm.

Even after her breakup with Prabhudheva, the lady superstar of Kollywood Nayanthara didn't get rid of the tattoo on her left arm. While Nayanthara had then refrained from revealing anything about how she dealt with heartbreak, her tattoo, which read 'Prabhu' (With P in English and rest in Tamil) had been the talk of the town for years. However, the actress later modified it and changed it to 'Positivity. Last year, during her visit to Greece with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara shared a stunning photo of her clicked by the filmmaker. However, what caught everyone's eye was the new modified tattoo on her left arm.

Nayanthara made sure that her tattoo is visible and she flaunted it like a boss, thereby giving clue to onlookers that she has changed Prabhudheva's name to 'Positivity'. The Bigil actress made sure that she spreads positivity around, quite literally. In 2017, during an interview with Times Of India, Nayanthara opened up about her tattoo for the first time. Post her breakup, Nayanthara was asked if she is planning to remove the tattoo, to this she replied, "I haven't ' it's still there in the same place. As of now, I am planning to keep it."

Earlier, Nayanthara used to cover her tattoo with full sleeves outfit but now, she is flaunting it like a boss.

Check out Nayanthara's then and now tattoo here:

Nayanthara is now in the happiest phase with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The duo met while shooting for 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and since then, they are setting major couple goals. Their love has only grown strong with each passing day. During a recent award function, Nayanthara opened up for the first time about Vignesh Shivan and called him the love of her life.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are also working together for the upcoming film, Netrikann.

Vignesh has also turned director and writer for Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni starrer upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

