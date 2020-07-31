When Nayanthara opened up about misogyny and sexism: Why should men have the power all the time?

Nayanthara said in the interview that she was tired of saying no to act as just glamorous support to heroes in movies.

We all know how commendable Nayanthara is! Starting from opting to act in many women-centric films to deciding to stay away from the press and social media even though it’s demanding, Nayanthara is an iconic actor, who slays in everything that she does. For the first time in 10 years, Nayanthara appeared in an interview with Vogue, where she opened up on many things including sexism and misogyny in the entertainment industry.

Nayanthara said in the interview that she was tired of saying no to act as just glamorous support to heroes in movies. She added that though she has made it clear that she would not act in such roles, sometimes there would be no option. The Aramm star also questioned why should men have all the power all the time, and stated that some women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role.

Also Read: When Nayanthara twinned in white with her beau Vignesh Shivan in this THROWBACK vacay picture

Vogue quoted her as saying, “Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too.” Nayanthara re-entered the entertainment industry with Vignesh Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to name a few.

Credits :Vogue

Share your comment ×