  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Nayanthara opened up about misogyny and sexism: Why should men have the power all the time?

Nayanthara said in the interview that she was tired of saying no to act as just glamorous support to heroes in movies.
11818 reads Mumbai
When Nayanthara opened up about misogyny and sexism: Why should men have the power all the time?When Nayanthara opened up about misogyny and sexism: Why should men have the power all the time?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know how commendable Nayanthara is! Starting from opting to act in many women-centric films to deciding to stay away from the press and social media even though it’s demanding, Nayanthara is an iconic actor, who slays in everything that she does. For the first time in 10 years, Nayanthara appeared in an interview with Vogue, where she opened up on many things including sexism and misogyny in the entertainment industry.

Nayanthara said in the interview that she was tired of saying no to act as just glamorous support to heroes in movies. She added that though she has made it clear that she would not act in such roles, sometimes there would be no option. The Aramm star also questioned why should men have all the power all the time, and stated that some women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role.

Also Read: When Nayanthara twinned in white with her beau Vignesh Shivan in this THROWBACK vacay picture

Vogue quoted her as saying, “Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too.” Nayanthara re-entered the entertainment industry with Vignesh Shivan’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to name a few.  

Credits :Vogue

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement