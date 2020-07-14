  1. Home
When Nayanthara REVEALED why she doesn’t give interviews anymore

South cinema’s shining star Nayanthara is a private person and doesn’t give interviews anymore. During her first interview in 10 years last year, the actress revealed the reason behind it.
South actress Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar' and has proved her mettle with the women-centric films. She is one of those actresses who can ride a film at the box office with no male lead actor. After giving back to back hits last year, Nayanthara's fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. Talking about her personal space, the Bigil actress is a very private person. South cinema’s shining star doesn’t do interviews anymore for a reason. During her first interview in 10 years with Vogue India last year, Nayanthara revealed why she doesn't like talking about her personal life anymore. 

"I don’t want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I’m not very good with crowds." The Kollywood star had stated that her words are put out of context and that she has been misquoted and misinterpreted a lot of times. Lady Superstar says, "It was too much for me to handle. My job is to act. The films should speak for themselves." While she is at the top of all her projects, Nayanthara chooses to stay away from media and makes sure she is away from controversies. We totally love her boss lady attitude! 

Nayanthara is one of the most sought after South Indian actress and no wonder she deserves to be called as Lady Superstar. 

On the work front, the stunner has quite a few films in the kitty. She will also be sharing the screenspace with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film,  Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is written and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. 

