When Nayanthara spoke about her break up with Prabhudheva and how it left her shattered

The Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is doing great in her professional as well as personal space. The stunner has been winning hearts of the audience with her powerful roles in the films. Bigil, Darbar and other upcoming films to release in 2020, Nayanthara is busy scaling new heights in Kollywood industry. The actress is also stealing limelight for her relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. They are considered as one of the ideal couples in Tamil film industry. However, there was a time when Nayanthara was left shattered after her breakup with Prabhudheva.

During one of the interviews post their breakup, Nayanthara opened up about her past and how she dealt with it. Nayanthara stated that she gives her 100 percent when she is in a relationship, but when things don't work out, the only option is to move one. She further added that how she and Prabhudheva weren’t meant to be together and going away from the person left her life shattered. They were in a relationship for three and a half years and with time, Nayanthara completely got over it. She did take a lot of time to recover from the breakup, but eventually, Nayanthara decided to move and is currently in the happiest phase with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be seen in Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman. The first look of the actress from the film was released recently and it took social media by storm.

Check out Nayanthara's first look from Mookuthi Amman:

#MookuthiAmman and now a complete look for you all pic.twitter.com/GWl0zlO4SR — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) February 29, 2020

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Akkineni in their upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film will see Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. The announcement about the film was made recently and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to it.

