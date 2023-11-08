When Nayanthara stood firm on remuneration and makers had to seek alternative lead; Reports

Nayanthara stands as one of the industry's highest-paid actresses, renowned for her commanding presence in Tamil cinema. With a massive fan base and enduring popularity, she is often hailed as the Lady Superstar, a title that resonates with her continued prominence as a leading lady in films.

As per the report of filmibeat.com, Nayanthara recently withdrew from Mani Ratnam's project Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan, citing remuneration issues. This isn't the first time she's made such a decision based on compensation concerns.

According to reports, Nayanthara was initially slated for the movie Thug Life, instead of Trisha. The switch occurred when Nayanthara demanded Rs 12 crores as remuneration. This event sparked memories of a similar incident from a few years ago.

When Nayanathara refused to lower her salary for Karthi’s Paiyaa

Back in the year 2010, Karthi and Tamannaah played the lead roles in the N Linguswamy directorial film Paiyaa. The film which was an action-adventure went on to receive positive reviews from all around and was a commercial success.

But even before considering Tamannaah as the leading lady, the makers of the film wanted to rope in Nayanthara as the main lead. The director himself in an old interview said that they considered Nayanthara as the lead but due to the fact she did not lower her remuneration, despite the fact her last films including Thalapathy Vijay starrer Villu were flops.

The director added that when the makers asked her to reduce the remuneration from her side, she refused and didn’t like the ask. So instead, the actress chose to work in the Suriya starrer film Aadhavan.

Interestingly, Paiyaa was a huge success and a breakthrough for Tamannah leading her to be the frontline choice in many Tamil films while Aadhavan went on to receive mixed reviews and reportedly managed to secure the break-even collection.

Nayanthara’s Workfront

Nayanthara was last seen in her debut Hindi film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan directed by Atlee. She was also part of the rather forgettable venture Iraivan starring Jayam Ravi and Rahul Bose. The actress is next set to feature in movies like Annapoorani, Test, and Mannangatti Since 1960.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by filmibeat.com. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

