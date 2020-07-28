  1. Home
When Nayanthara twinned in white with her beau Vignesh Shivan in this THROWBACK vacay picture

While one cannot miss the chemistry that they both share in this photo, their matching outfits are indeed eye-catching.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 04:39 pm
When Nayanthara twinned in white with her beau Vignesh Shivan in this THROWBACK vacay pictureWhen Nayanthara twinned in white with her beau Vignesh Shivan in this THROWBACK vacay picture
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples of the South entertainment industry. Their photos and what they say about each other, have always made the headlines. Starting from vacay photos to their photos with family, the couple has never failed to grab the attention of their fans and followers. While Nayanthara has always kept her personal life private, Vignesh Shivan has often shared their photos on social media.

It can be seen in his Instagram profile that the couple has often twinned with matching outfits. In one such post, which Vignesh Shivan had shared long back, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen in matching white tee and denim pants. While one cannot miss the chemistry that they both share in this photo, their matching outfits are indeed eye-catching. Vignesh shared this photo on friendship day and wrote, “There’s so much of friendship in this Love and a lot more love in this friendship”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has an ensemble of movies lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman, which is a devotional drama. She will be seen playing one of the female leads in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar as female leads. She also has in her kitty, Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film had Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, while Samantha Akkineni will be seen as yet another female lead.

