When Nayanthara wanted to take an award from her beau Vignesh Shivan; Check out THROWBACK VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular and lovable couples in the Kollywood industry. Though the duo has never expressed their love for each other, but their social media PDA proves about their strong relationship. From sharing their getaway pictures to visiting temples and hosting surprise parties for each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting major couple goals. The lovebirds never fail to express their love for each other on social media and especially during awards shows.

Well, the Lady Superstar and her beau are one of our favourite couples and we recall the cutest moment ever when Nayanthara wanted to accept an award from Vignesh. During SIIMA 2019, Nayanthara requested the hosts to call Vignesh Shivan on the stage after she received the Best Actress award from Allu Arjun. In her acceptance speech, she said, "Thank you, Vicky, for believing in me and making me do such a wonderful role. I actually wanted to take the award from him."

A few days back during an awards event, Nayanthara opened up about her social media photos with Vignesh. She stated that it was love that is making her happy and that she gets immense peace when she is with her beau. She also credited that Vignesh has been helping her achieve her dreams. Isn't it the cutest thing ever about the couple?

The couple has collaborated on a professional front as well for their upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh makes his debut as a producer under his production banner named Rowdy Pictures.

Credits :YouTube SIIMA

