When Nayanthara was affected by reports of having problems with Prabhudheva because of his ex wife

One of the most sensational and the much-hyped relationships in the South Indian film industry was of Nayanthara and Prabhudheva. Despite dating for years and making many public appearances together, unfortunately, this relationship did not last long and they parted ways. Reportedly, Prabhudheva had promised Nayanthara to marry her but things changed for the reasons better known to them. While they never revealed the real reason behind their break up, Nayanthara in a throwback interview said that things were not working out between the two.

Soon after their breakup, Nayanthara opened up about her personal life and break up with the actor-dancer like never before. During an interview, Nayanthara was asked if her relationship with PrabhaDheva affected after reports started doing rounds of them having problems because of his ex-wife and that she didn't agree with him on certain things. To this, she replied, "Yes. Like I said, it's your personal space. Just because you are actors or in the show business doesn't mean that your private life is on show for everyone else. Whatever we share with each other is private and when any news leaks out, it's blown out of proportion and made out to be something else."

"Bad things written about me do bother me and affect me but then I have learnt to take it in my stride. I have also learnt to keep quiet about certain things. Once I start saying something, it'll turn into a never-ending story of he said, she said, they said"

