When Nayanthara was completely shattered and heartbroken: 'It is difficult to go away from someone you love'

Nayanthara is a strong woman but like any other person, she also went through a lot during her break-up.

Kollywood's Lady superstar Nayanthara's personal life has always been the talk of the town. In her 17 years of a successful career, the actress has hit the headlines many times for her controversial relationships. Her personal life equally grabbed attention along with her content-oriented films. Nayanthara is a strong woman but like any other person, she also went through a lot during her break-up. In a throwback interview with Times Of India in 2017, Nayanthara opened up on how she deals with heartbreak.

"That's too personal to get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can't get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life," Nayanthara shared back then when she was going through a rough patch with ex Prabhudeva.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Prabhudheva were heading for marriage but what happened? Lady Superstar OPENED UP about it

Further, she was asked if she has changed as a person after being into a relationship with the director-choreographer, to this, she replied, "Yes, I have changed a lot as a person. I don't know whether it's for the good or the bad but I have definitely changed. (Laughs) It usually happens as when you are in a relationship you change for the other person. I think everyone does and I'm no different."

Nayanthara is now in her happy phase with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The two have been dating each other for 5 years and are setting major couple goals with their adorable yet romantic photos on social media.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×