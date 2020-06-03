When Nayanthara was seen cozying up with Simbu at parties and took social media by storm with THESE photos

Years after their breakup, at Trisha's birthday party, Nayanthara was seen cozying up with Simbu and the photos of them posing together took social media by storm.

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendran, also known as Simbu or STR, is controversy's favourite child. The actor has been in the news over his ‘beep’ song to his relationships and break-ups with the actresses. Simbu's relationship back then with Nayanthara was the talk of the town. However, they called off their relationship after a few intimate photos of them surfaced on social media. Years after their breakup, at Trisha's birthday party, Nayanthara was seen cozying up with Simbu and the photos of them posing together took social media by storm. Soon speculations started doing rounds if Simbu is trying to patch up with his ex-flame Nayanthara.

It was in 2014 when these celebs including Amala Paul, Simbu's ex Hansika Motwani and others were seen to be partying all night long at Trisha's birthday bash. A year later, things were pretty normal between Nayanthara and Simbu. The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood film industry was again spotted at Simbu's 31st birthday bash. From clicking photos with Dhanush, Simbu and others to dancing all night long, Nayanthara's presence at the party grabbed the attention of fans and media.

Post the party, STR took to social media and thanked his fans for being by his side. He tweeted, "Special thanks to my friends who stood by me at my tough times and I realised who my real friends are. Thanks for the immense love."

Check out these throwback photos below:

Simbu and Nayanthara at Trisha's birthday bash in 2014

Nayanthara poses for a picture with Simbu at his 31st birthday bash!

A lot of celebrities from the Kollywood film industry attended the party!

Simbu and Nayanthara broke after a two-year-long relation. After Simbu, the actress dated Prabhudheva. They got into a relationship in 2009 and parted years after dating for a short time. In 2011, the couple parted ways and one of the reasons was Prabhudheva backed out every time after Nayanthara proposed for marriage.

A year after in 2012, in an interview to Times Of India, Nayanthara spoke about her break. She said, "That's too personal to get into' a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can't get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life"

