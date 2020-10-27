When Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan stood for her and slammed Radha Ravi for shaming lady superstar

Radha Ravi made some derogatory comments about Nayanthara in 2019 and stated, ' She has acted as a ghost and as goddess Sita as well.'

As we all know, Nayanthara has established herself as one of the biggest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner, however, follows a 'no promotion' policy and prefers to stay away from press meets and promotional events. Veteran Tamil actor Radha Ravi had shamed lady superstar Nayanthara publicly over the same during a press meet of her film, Kolayuthir Kaalam in 2019. Radha Ravi made some derogatory comments about Nayanthara and stated, ' She has acted as a ghost and as goddess Sita as well.' This did not go well among Lady superstar's fans and even celebs from the industry took to social media and slammed the veteran actor for making such shameful remarks on the actress. Ravi’s comments had gone viral and he received a backlash for the same.

Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan also stood up for his ladylove and slammed Radha Ravi for his distasteful comments. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "Clueless and helpless cos no one will support or do anything or take any action against that filthy piece of shit coming from a legendary family .. he keeps doing this to seek attention! Brainless ! Sad to see audience laughing& clapping for his filthy comments! None of us."

Clueless and helpless cos no one will support or do anything or take any action against that filthy piece of shit coming from a legendary family .. he keeps doing this to seek attention! Brainless !

Sad to see audience laughing& clapping for his filthy comments!

None of us — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

Then it’s good to stay away from such events which don’t have any need but jus to give opportunities like this for jobless people to vomit some senseless , useless stuff on stage !

Anyways no one from Nadigar sangam or any sangam will take any action against him #Sad #state — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 24, 2019

Radha Ravi in his speech had said, "Nayanthara is a star now and she's hailed as Lady Superstar. Some even compared her to Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. They're immortals and it is disheartening to see people include Nayanthara in the list. I agree that Nayanthara is a good actress and she is sustaining in the industry for several years. There have been several reports about her, yet she stands tall. Tamil Nadu people remember anything only for four days, then they forget. Now, she is a known face. She can act as a ghost and as Goddess Sita as well. Back in those days, if filmmakers have a Goddess character in the film, they'd go for veteran actress KR Vijaya. But now, anybody can play the role. Paatha udane kumbudravangalayum podalam, paatha udane koopadravangalyum podalam (We can cast those who are respected and those who sleep around). Nayanthara, of late, acts in horror films. If the ghosts see her in person, they'll run away."

