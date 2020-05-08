When Nayanthara's photo with Vignesh Shivan's mother & other family members sparked rumours of their marriage

In the throwback picture, Nayanthara was seen holding Vignesh's mother's hand with the filmmaker's brother and sister-in-law also in the same frame. This picture had been the talk of the town last year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the coolest couples in the South Indian Film industry. The duo has been setting major relationship goals with their lovey-dovey photos on social media. Amidst everything, their impending wedding has always been the talk of the town. In the past, one of the photos of the couple with their family surfaced on social media and it created a strong buzz about them tying the knot. The picture was clicked last year on the occasion of Tamil New Year and Vishu. In the throwback picture, Nayanthara was seen holding Vignesh's mother's hand with the filmmaker's brother and sister-in-law also in the same frame.

Vignesh shared a selfie on Instagram, however, the caption for the same had caught everyone's attention. "Tamil new year & Vishu wishes to everyone :)) Family is everything #mother #sister #in-laws #kaadhal #love #Kudumbam #lifeisallaboutbalance #lifeisallpositive. [sic]" he captioned the picture. This throwback picture had been the talk of the town last year. Meanwhile, the actress is reportedly living in with director Vignesh Sivan.

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are joining hands for yet another film directed by the latter, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni playing the lead roles. Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film.

