When Pooja Hegde vibed to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu at public event; VIDEO inside

Pooja Hegde has been an internet favorite for quite some time now. The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress has proved her mettle as a performer time and again. In fact, just last year, her song, Arabic Kuthu, from the movie Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, became an internet sensation.

Arabic Kuthu was used as a promotional song for Beast, which was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The song was written by Sivakarthikeyan and was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, along with Jonita Gandhi. Pooja Hegde, who starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the film had even started the ‘#ArabicKuthuChallenge’ on social media, where she requested fans to share a video of themselves doing the hook step of the song. In fact, Pooja Hegde herself participated in the challenge, grooving to the song with fans at a public event.

Check out the video below:

More about Beast

Beast was the third directorial venture of Nelson Dilipkumar, after Kolamaavu Kokila in 2018 and Doctor in 2021. The film was bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and had its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The producer of the film had reportedly said that Beast was profitable, although it received mixed reviews from the audience.

On the professional front

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and more. The actress was offered a role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram. Although she initially accepted it, she later backed off from the project due to her busy schedule.

