When Prabhas and KGF star Yash were spotted chilling in Mumbai and this throwback pic makes for a dream cast

It was one of the epic moments when two dashing actors, Prabhas and Yash came together and posed for the papz as they were clicked in Mumbai. A couple of years ago, both the actors were in Mumbai and bumped into each other at a restaurant. After their respective meetings, they were spotted chilling on dinner and also exchanged a quick chat before bidding goodbye to each other at Pali Bhavan. One can see in the throwback picture, Yash and Baahubali star Prabhas twinning in black and are all smiles as they posed together. Don't they make for a perfect dream cast?

It was an utmost delight to see both the talented stars together as they define the action-drama genre onscreen. Don't you want to see them together on the big screen? Well, if ever Prabhas and Yash come together for a film, it is sure going to be one of the biggest films ever. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out their viral throwback moment:

#Yash and #Prabhas Snapped post dinner in Bandra !! pic.twitter.com/MIVMtid4CJ — CineBucket (@cinebucket) December 8, 2018

KGF, which is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka is all set to comeback with Chapter 2. After the success of part one, Yash will soon be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 as Rocky Bhai again. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in important roles. KGF 2 will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Prabhas has three big projects in the kitty. He will be sharing the screenspace with in Nag Ashwin's untitled film.

The Baahubali star is also set to resume shooting of his most-anticipated film Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. Another Pan-India project that actor recently announced is Adipurush with Tanaji director Om Raut.

Credits :Twitter

