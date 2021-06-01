When Prabhas and Sai Pallavi chose morality over massive money

Sai Pallavi has always been proud of how her natural skin is. In fact, she doesn't even believe in wearing makeup for her roles in films.

Sai Pallavi is among a very few actresses in the Indian cinema who puts living by morals before anything else. She had left everyone amazed by rejecting an offer of Rs 2 crore to act in a fairness cream commercial. She politely declined the offer saying that fairness cream was something that she does not believe in promoting. Many biggies have featured and made money from endorsing skin-lightening products. However, very few have spoken up and acted against promoting fairness cream.

Sai Pallavi has always been proud of how her natural skin is. In fact, she doesn't even believe in wearing makeup for her roles in films. In an interview with Behindwoods, the Premam actress confirmed that she rejected a whopping Rs 2 crore deal and she said, "My close circle comprises my parents, sister Pooja and my friends. Pooja used to hog cheeseburgers and has always had a complex that she wasn't as fair as I am. Many a time, when we both stood in front of the mirror, she would compare her complexion to mine."

"What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I do not have any other big needs. I see whether I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or I can say that the standards we have are wrong. This is the Indian colour. We can't go to foreigners and ask them why they're white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. That's their skin colour and this is ours," she added.



Did you know, Baahubali star Prabhas had also rejected brand endorsement worth Rs 18 crore? In 2017, the Pan-India star decided to let go of brand endorsements worth Rs 18 crore because he only wanted to focus on magnum opus Baahubali. He was approached by many brands ranging from apparel, shoes, fitness and FMCG products. However, he held his ground. There was a time when he had no money or received any payment for Baahubali and he still didn't run behind the money.

Rajamouli had said, "Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali." But Prabhas had not received his due payment for Baahubali and had not signed up any other work for 5 years; he was almost without any money! It was his single-minded focus on the movie that he "instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give."

