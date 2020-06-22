  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Prabhas BLAMED Karan Johar for spreading rumours about him and Anushka Shetty

During the chat show, Karan Johar asked Saaho actor Prabhas if he is dating Anushka Shetty. To this, Prabhas quickly reacted saying that it is he who started the rumour.
9050 reads Mumbai
When Prabhas BLAMED Karan Johar for spreading rumours about him and Anushka ShettyWhen Prabhas BLAMED Karan Johar for spreading rumours about him and Anushka Shetty
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Koffee With Karan Season 6, which was hosted by Karan Johar invited the three biggest names of the Telugu film industry- Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli. The episode became the talk of the town for quite a few reasons. Prabhas won millions of hearts with his charming appearance but what caught everyone's attention when the Baahubali actor blamed Karan Johar for starting dating rumour of him with Anushka Shetty. During the show, Karan Johar asked Saaho actor if he is dating Anushka. To this, Prabhas quickly reacted saying that it is he who started the rumour. 

The Tollywood superstar's witty yet blunt reaction left everyone in splits. Wondering why are we talking about it now? Well, the throwback video from the show is doing rounds on social media yet again. Fans are totally amazed by Prabhas' savage reply. Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty are one of the most popular onscreen jodis. In the past couple of years, a lot of has been written and said about Prabhas and Anushka's alleged relationship. However, the actors have always rubbished the news stating they are only good friends and nothing more than it. Anushka, during one of the interviews, said, "Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time." 

During the conversation, Karan Johar also talked about how Prabhas is a very shy person. The Baahubali actor himself shared that he doesn't like way too many people around him but with people he is close to, he is completely different. 

Also Read: Anushka Shetty on her bonding with Prabhas: He is one of my 3 AM friends 

On the work front, Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming tentatively titled film, Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is an intense love story set in the 1970s.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Karan Johar love to spread all kinds of rumours about outsiders or those who refused to bow down to him. His attitude is sickening.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement