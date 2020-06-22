When Prabhas BLAMED Karan Johar for spreading rumours about him and Anushka Shetty

During the chat show, Karan Johar asked Saaho actor Prabhas if he is dating Anushka Shetty. To this, Prabhas quickly reacted saying that it is he who started the rumour.

Koffee With Karan Season 6, which was hosted by invited the three biggest names of the Telugu film industry- Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli. The episode became the talk of the town for quite a few reasons. Prabhas won millions of hearts with his charming appearance but what caught everyone's attention when the Baahubali actor blamed Karan Johar for starting dating rumour of him with Anushka Shetty. During the show, Karan Johar asked Saaho actor if he is dating Anushka. To this, Prabhas quickly reacted saying that it is he who started the rumour.

The Tollywood superstar's witty yet blunt reaction left everyone in splits. Wondering why are we talking about it now? Well, the throwback video from the show is doing rounds on social media yet again. Fans are totally amazed by Prabhas' savage reply. Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty are one of the most popular onscreen jodis. In the past couple of years, a lot of has been written and said about Prabhas and Anushka's alleged relationship. However, the actors have always rubbished the news stating they are only good friends and nothing more than it. Anushka, during one of the interviews, said, "Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time."

During the conversation, Karan Johar also talked about how Prabhas is a very shy person. The Baahubali actor himself shared that he doesn't like way too many people around him but with people he is close to, he is completely different.

On the work front, Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming tentatively titled film, Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is an intense love story set in the 1970s.

