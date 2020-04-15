When Prabhudheva's ex wife dragged him to the court due to his relationship with Nayanthara

In the past, during an interview, Prabhudheva's wife Latha revealed that Nayanthara made a call to her and insisted that she give her consent for his second marriage.

Actor-director-choreographer, Prabhudheva had married to Ramlath alias Latha on September 8, 1995, and the couple together has three children. Their elder son, Basava Raju alias Vishal passed away due to cancer in 2008. Things were fine until Prabhudheva, back then, fell in love with Nayanthara. He was madly in love with the actress and so, he had decided to part ways with his wife Latha. Their marriage hit rock bottom due to Prabhudheva's relationship with Nayanthara. Actor's wife Latha, with the help of her friends and media, tried to solve the differences, however, she could not save her marriage. Back then, during an interview, she revealed that Nayanthara made a call to her and insisted that she give her consent for his second marriage.

Latha, during the same interview, she also revealed that how Prabhudheva would not stay at home after Nayanthara would call him up and pull him away. She had further revealed about the Prabhu left the place the very next day after their elder son passed away and it was only after Nayanthara asked him to do so. Latha also accused Nayanthara of preventing Prabhudheva to pay money or giving anything to her and her children for their survival. After which, she moved to family court, seeking restoration of her conjugal rights.

Apparently, the Kollywood actress also spread the rumours that she had gifted Latha Rs 3 crore and 180 sovereigns of gold jewels, including a necklace worth Rs 85 lakh to give consent to her marriage with Prabhudheva.

Well, Nayanthara and Prabhudheva, who had decided to marry each other, got separated a few years ago. Nayanthara is now in a happy phase with beau Vignesh Shivan.

