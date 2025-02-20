When Puneeth Rajkumar posed for happy picture with Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots sets in Bengaluru, see UNSEEN pic

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most popular faces in the Kannada film industry who tragically passed away in 2021. Fondly known as Appu, he was loved by fans for his kind and affectionate nature. Recently, Dheeren R Rajkumar, the grandson of Kannada legend Dr. Rajkumar and son of actor Ramkumar, shared an unseen photo of the superstar with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on social media.

The picture was taken on the sets of 3 Idiots in Bengaluru in 2009. In the photo, Puneeth Rajkumar and Aamir Khan are seen smiling as they pose together in casual outfits during an outdoor shoot in the city.

Sharing the picture, Dheeren wrote on his Instagram handle, "Sharing a rare photograph of my Chikmama and Aamir Khan during “3 idiots“ shoot in Bengaluru. #2009." Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comment section to express their true feelings. A social media user commented, "Boss is forever."

Take a look at the post below:

Reports suggest that a Kannada remake of 3 Idiots was planned due to the film’s massive success. Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was expected to play Rancho in the remake. He was reportedly eager to take on the role, and the project was anticipated to attract a wide audience. With the rising popularity of South Indian cinema, especially after hits like Pushpa, the film had high expectations.

Advertisement

Sadly, Puneeth passed away in 2021 after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. Reports claim he was set to bring his own version of Rancho to the Kannada remake, which was to be produced by KRG Studios. The movie was also rumored to feature a unique ensemble cast.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.