When R Madhavan disclosed his insecurities as a father & parenting mantra for son Vedaant

An epitome of talent and good looks, R Madhavan has turned 52 today. Besides being a celebrated actor, he is also a doting father to his teenage son, Vedaant.

In an interaction with Brut India, R Madhavan revealed his insecurities as a parent, “I think, as a parent, we have as many insecurities and done as many things wrong of right as any other parent. It's just that we sometimes have the freedom to make decisions that other normal middle-class families might not have. For example, having to up and just go to Dubai so that his training continues during his growth spurt. That was a privilege that I, as a non-middle-class guy can afford, not everybody else can."

He further mentioned that up till now, he and his wife, Sarita have no regrets about the decisions relating to Vedaant. He said, "So far, we haven't made any huge mistakes that we regret- is all I can tell you. How many of them prove right and how right and how, for how long is at the hand of almighty and providence. But the only thing that Sarita and I have got right and so far is that we make sure that the son is, the boy was engaged completely during his teenage times and didn't have too much free time to himself, and doing things that he liked, things that we could control. So he hasn't gone into too much trouble. I'm not saying that he won't. I think. like I did, everybody will get into trouble. I just hope he has the wisdom to come to us and hopefully solve it before it becomes too big."

For the unversed, Vedaant is a professional swimmer and often makes his parents and India proud with his achievements in the field at a global level.

