When R Madhavan looked unrecognisable as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; PIC

R Madhavan, who celebrated his 52nd birthday yesterday on 1 June will next take on the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor will be stepping into direction with his highly awaited drama.

However, one of the biggest challenge in playing a real-life character is getting the appearance right. Nevertheless, R Madhavan left everyone dumbstruck with his impressive transformation into the renowned scientist. Back in January 2019, the Tanu Weds Manu actor shared his impressive look for the biopic on social media with white hair, beard, and spectacles.

Check out the picture below:

Backed by Tricolour Films in association with Vijay Moolan Talkies and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment the film has been helmed by R Madhavan himself.

Meanwhile, Rocketry The Nambi Effect also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this yea r. Celebrating the occasion, the star took to Instagram and wrote, “Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God...Pls pray for us.”

The trailer narrates Nambi as a genius visionary. His extraordinary mindset makes him discard mediocrity and he tries to import technology from other countries to push India’s space programs to new heights. However, later he is wrongly accused of espionage and is labeled as a traitor.

The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles. Furthermore, the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the other versions of the flick. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is likely to release on 1st June 1 this year.

