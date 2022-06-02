When R Madhavan looked unrecognisable as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; PIC
R Madhavan looked unrecognizable as the famous ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan for his upcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
R Madhavan, who celebrated his 52nd birthday yesterday on 1 June will next take on the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor will be stepping into direction with his highly awaited drama.
However, one of the biggest challenge in playing a real-life character is getting the appearance right. Nevertheless, R Madhavan left everyone dumbstruck with his impressive transformation into the renowned scientist. Back in January 2019, the Tanu Weds Manu actor shared his impressive look for the biopic on social media with white hair, beard, and spectacles.
Check out the picture below:
Backed by Tricolour Films in association with Vijay Moolan Talkies and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment the film has been helmed by R Madhavan himself.
