When Rajinikanth almost bid adieu to acting and became a monk; Reports

Rajinikanth has continued to possess undying love from his fans, even decades after his big-screen debut. Only a few actors could boast of the continued love and affection that Rajinikanth has been showered with by his fans. But, recently, in an interview, journalist Cheyyaru Balu revealed a shocking incident from the superstar’s life when he had almost foregone all his stardom and luxuries.

It was revealed by the journalist that Rajinikanth reportedly wanted to turn into a monk while he had already attained the demi-god status in cinema. He had already attained superstardom, but he was allegedly ready to forego all of that to lead a life of asceticism.

An intriguing chapter from Rajinikanth’s life was recently revealed that left his fans speechless

Reportedly, Rajinikanth was planning to leave everything behind, including his family, his material wealth, and his career in movies. Cheyyaru Balu shared in the interview that Rajinikanth had even consulted with his wife, Lata, about the same. Even though she is rumored to have initially hesitated, later on, she is said to have supported her husband's decision. Apparently, the Jailer actor also wished to embark on a spiritual journey.

Also, it is being touted that when the news broke out about Rajinikanth’s plans, director SP Muthuraman tried his best to make the actor reconsider and reevaluate his very crucial decision. Ultimately, Rajinikanth continued his movie career after keeping in mind the extreme reactions that his fans would adhere to if he indeed left his movie career behind. Allegedly, one fan had even appeared in front of Rajinikanth’s house with kerosene, ready to kill himself if Rajinikanth quits movies to become a monk.

Alas, fans took a sigh of relief when the superstar continued with his film career and did not leave it all behind.

Rajinikanth’s professional front

Rajinikanth has had a renaissance of sorts with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The film has turned out to be a big hit and has proved to be a monstrous success. Jailer has also helped revitalize not just Rajinikanth’s career but also that of its director, Nelson Dilipkumar. The Petta actor is currently in talks to be part of many exciting projects, including a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

