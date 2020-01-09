When Rajinikanth said THOSE WORDS it was a surreal experience for all says Anirudh Ravichander

In a recent interview, the young music composer Anirudh Ravichander revealed how a guest appearance from Rajinikanth in the recording studio was a magical experience.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is doing great in professional space as he brings back the evergreen S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Rajinikanth combo in Darbar's single Chumma Kizhi. Darbar, one of the much-anticipated films of the year has finally hit the screens today, January 9, 2020. Nayanthara and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has released today. Anirudh has once again created his magic after the hit Petta album. In a recent interview, the young music composer revealed how a guest appearance from Rajinikanth in the recording studio was a magical experience.

Talking to TOI, Anirudh Ravichander said, "Actually, Chumma Kizhi was the first time he recorded a line for the song. It was a surreal experience for all at the studio when he said those words." Revealing about how he creates a song for Rajinikanth, Anirudh said, "I always follow my heart. Whichever song excited me as a fan is what I’ve locked on. There are a few signature sounds for Thalaivar which I included, like the ‘hey hey’ and the Superstar theme."

Darbar also stars Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. The AR Murugadoss directorial is backed by Lyca Productions. From the trailer to the posters of the film, Darbar has managed to set high expectations among the moviegoers. It remains to see if Darbar manages to create magic on the big screen. Darbar has released across 7000 screens across the globe.

Are you planning to watch Darbar today? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

