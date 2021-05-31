When Rajinikanth told Meena that he was ‘disappointed with her’ for THIS reason on the sets of Annaatthe

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four leading ladies – Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar.

We all know by now that Rajinikanth and Meena are reuniting for the highly anticipated upcoming film titled Annaatthe. At a time when we are all waiting for updates about the film, Meena told during an interview that Rajinikanth had a conversation with her on the sets of the film and conveyed her that he was disappointed with her. However, the reason for Rajinikanth’s disappointment will defiantly be an unexpected one to the fans of Kollywood.

Apparently, he told her that he was disappointed because she looks just the same like how she was during the shooting of the film Veera. The film was released in 1994 and it was one of the superhit films that year. It had Rajinikanth, Meena, Roja, Janagaraj and Sendhil in the lead roles. Meena was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “One day Rajinikanth sir came near me and said, ‘Meena, I’m disappointed with you.’ I was shocked and many others were also watching us. He then said that we all have changed, but you look the same as how I saw you in Veera.”

Annaatthe’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace and the shooting process will reportedly be wrapped up soon, given that the states are slowly going back to the lockdown, owing to the raising number of COVID 19 positive cases. Recently, photos of Nayanthara came up online as she arrived at Hyderabad to join the sets. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood. It also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in the key roles.

Credits :The Indian Express

