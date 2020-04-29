When Rakshit Shetty OPENED UP on his special gift for ex GF Rashmika Mandanna: She dreams big, I know her past

While Rashmika chooses to keep her past and personal life a secret, Rakshit has always been vocal about it. In a throwback interview, Rakshit had sweet words for his ex-girlfriend.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to Rakshit Shetty in 2017 and shockingly, they parted ways in September 2018. The duo called off their engagement and apparently, it was because Rashmika wanted to focus on her career. However, none of the two ever spoke about what went wrong in their relationship. Both Rakshit and Rashmika Mandanna have moved on in life and are currently in their happy phase. While Rashmika chooses to keep her past and personal life a secret, Rakshit has always been vocal about it. In a throwback interview, Rakshit had sweet words for his ex-girlfriend.

During an interview with TOI last year, Rakshit was asked what would he gift Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of Christmas. To this, he replied, "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true." This is not for the first time that Rakshit had opened up about his past and Rashmika Mandanna. After keeping quiet for a long time, Rakshit even spoke about his failed engagement. During one of the interview, the actor was asked about how did he move on and did his break up with Rashmika affect him.

To this, he replied, "Life gives you a lot of experiences, sometimes it is a good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason...the whole purpose of life is to be a better human being and in that process, there will be a lot of learning...there will be a lot of heartbreaks not only in relationships but also in friendships...You have to move on because ultimately these are very small things in life...life has a bigger purpose."

Well, the two are currently living their best life, both at a professional and personal level.

