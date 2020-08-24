When Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Samyuktha posed for a cheerful selfie on the sets of Kirik Party

Rashmika Mandanna has still not deleted the very first picture of her with Rakshit Shetty when she had made their relationship official on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty have parted ways but the actors are quite matured and have always been respectful of each other's work. In the past, when Rashmika was asked about Rakshit Shetty, she replied, "Rakshit Shetty is a lovely guy." On the other hand, during the release of Dear Comrade, Rakshit Shetty too praised Rashmika for her performance in the film. Though they are not together anymore, the ex-couple has always been seen talking positively about each other in media. In fact, Rashmika has still not deleted the very first picture of her with Rakshit Shetty when she had made their relationship official on Instagram.

The picture sees them posing for a selfie along with Samyuktha Hegde and it seems to be clicked on the sets of their film, Kirik Party. This throwback photo is still receiving a lot of lovely comments. Fans have been dropping heart emoticons on Rakshit and Rashmika's old selfie. Immediately, after the release of Kirik Party, the actor got engaged. A year after in 2018, the couple announced they are no longer together and are focusing on their respective career.

Nevertheless, the two have maintained the same respect for each other. They are quite open when it comes to praising each other.

Check out photo below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon start the shooting of her upcoming film titled Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the male lead role and is directed by Sukumar.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni to Dhanush: South stars flaunting their chiselled body in shirtless workout pics

Rakshit Shetty, on the other hand, has a few interesting films in the kitty including Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, which is jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and GS Gupta's Pushkar Films. He also has another film, Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×