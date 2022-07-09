When Ram Charan & Upasana posed in this rare throwback pic & proved they are a perfect match

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who have been married for 10 years, define couple goals. They are one such who believe in growing together, personally and professionally. Every now and then, the couple share pics on their social media handles and they scream 'love'. So let's go back in time and check out one such perfect throwback pic of Ram Charan and Upasana that is a pure treat.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a rare throwback picture of herself and the actor on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Ram Charan can be seen sporting a shirt, denim, and a cap while posing with Upasana, who looks pretty in a top and jeans, and a black bullet. Sharing the photo, Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Happy people attract happiness in their lives! I truly believe in this."

Check out her post here:

Ram Charan got engaged to his college and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and took the internet by storm with their royal pics.

Ram Charan and Upasana are currently in the headlines after the star wife opened up about not having kids. Recently, Upasana met Sadhguru and said she doesn’t want children for population control. She even revealed that people have been questioning her three R's, 'RRR' that is Relationship, Reproduction, and Role in life. The Star wife's statement on kids is currently going viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Directed by S Shankar, Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead in the film and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.