When Ram Charan's wife Upasana said 'Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter'

One of the most loved couples in the South, Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela broke the internet today as they announced that the couple is expecting their first child together. Making the exciting announcement, the Konidela family wrote on social media, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni." As the couple is set to embark on a new journey, let us rewind the clock and look back at the time when Upasana opened up about her fears of pregnancy, and being a mother, “Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter. We thought we don’t want kids now. On the other hand, I also have some fears about pregnancy. I am losing weight now. We also have clarity about when to have children,” she was quoted saying during an interview.

