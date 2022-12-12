When Ram Charan's wife Upasana said 'Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter'
Let us look back at the time when Ram Charan's wife Upasana opened up about her views on having kids.
One of the most loved couples in the South, Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela broke the internet today as they announced that the couple is expecting their first child together. Making the exciting announcement, the Konidela family wrote on social media, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni."
As the couple is set to embark on a new journey, let us rewind the clock and look back at the time when Upasana opened up about her fears of pregnancy, and being a mother, “Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter. We thought we don’t want kids now. On the other hand, I also have some fears about pregnancy. I am losing weight now. We also have clarity about when to have children,” she was quoted saying during an interview.
Speaking during another interview, Upasana was quoted saying, "I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be sometime soon. It’s nice that there is so much speculation about our child even before he/she is conceived, let alone born! Friends have called me asking to let them know when I am pregnant so they can launch a birthing line for us.”
Ram Charan and Upasana's romantic journey
Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July this year. For the unversed, these two first met in college, and soon became good friends. Later, with their parent's blessing, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. These two are a perfect example of opposites attract as the RRR actor is considered to be an introvert by nature, while his better half is a total extrovert.
