When Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan teamed up for an epic dubsmash & their friendship shows it is one of a kind

As we all know, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati are one of the closest friends in Tollywood film industry and have grown up together. The handsome hunks are setting major friendship goals. From being classmates to colleagues, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati have proved their friendship is one of a kind. Don't you think their friendship makes it the cutest of all and if you don't believe, we bring a throwback dumbsmash video of them that is super crazy. One can see in the video, the actors lipsync a popular dialogue from the film, Magadheera. However, the end of the video is crazy as Ram Charan pull's Rana Daagubati's leg.

The video was shared by Rana Daggubati in 2015 and became one of the coolest Dubsmash ever. When Bhairava of Magadheera meets Bhallaladeva of Baahubali, this is what happens. This video is sure to bring a smile on your face and a treat to all the fans amid lockdown. It is really endearing to see their friendship going strong with each passing day and year. Check out their throwback video below.

Meanwhile, Rana recently got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and many others showered love and wished the couple on their new beginning.

Sharing details about how he proposed Miheeka, Rana recently revealed, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

