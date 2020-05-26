When Rana Daggubati had spoken about his relationship with Trisha Krishnan

Rana makes a rare statement where he said that he dated Trisha briefly, but their relationship did not work out. Rana reportedly also stated that he has been good friends with Trisha Krishnan for over a decade now.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is someone who has been very reluctant to talk about his love life in public. The actor never admitted his relationship with the south siren Trisha Krishnan. There have been several news reports about the two actors being in a relationship over a period of time. According to media reports, Rana and Trisha had been in a now on now off relationship for a long time. The southern actors never went on record with their relationship. On 's talk show, Koffee With Karan, Rana Daggubati made an appearance with Baahubali co-star Prabhas and director, SS Rajamouli. During the rapid-fire round, Prabhas said that Rana should get back with Trisha Krishnan.

During the show, Rana makes a rare statement, that he dated Trisha briefly, but they have been good friends for over a decade now. Rana also added that for some reason, his relationship with Trisha did not work out, but the two remain good friends. Recently, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj. The south actor Rana Daggubati had taken to his Instagram account to wish former flame and now good friend, Trisha on her birthday. Rana reportedly shared a throwback photo with the actress and wrote, "Happy Happy Old Friend" to wish Trisha on her 37th birthday.

Now, Rana Daggubati's birthday wish for Trisha Krishnan raised many eyebrows. Many fans and followers of the southern actors, began thinking that the duo had got back together. Rana and Trisha had previously called it quits and got back together after a break. This led to the fans thinking that the two are back together when Rana wished Trisha on her birthday. Rana Daggubati had reportedly always maintained the stance that Trisha remains to be his good friend.

