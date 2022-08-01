When Rana Daggubati recalled memorable memories with 'bros beyond life' Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas & Allu Arjun

The biggest star of Tollywood, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun & others are close like family to each other. As they grew up together, did schooling, and graduated together, these handsome hunks share quite a bond that is more than a friendship. And here is one such moment when Rana Daggubati shared his best memorable moments with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya and it's the perfect throwback. You must not miss it.

Back in 2019, Rana Daggubati shared a few blurry yet memorable moments with his 'friends and brothers beyond life'. In the pics, Rana is seen sharing the best moments with Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Arjun. The last pic truly needs to be cherished as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, and Rana are seen looking super young and posing like cool boys.

For the unversed, they went to the same school together in Chennai. Also, Ram Charan's wife Upasana was their junior in the same school while Allu Arjun's wife Sneha was their classmate. On the other end, Rana and Naga Chaitanya went to the same college and did their degree graduation together.

In 2020 also, on Friendship's Day, Rana shared a collage pic of the best moments of his life with Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the uncle-nephew duo of Tollywood, Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati are all set to appear together in the upcoming Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, which will stream on Netflix. The series, which was announced in January, has wrapped up the entire shoot. The post-production is underway and soon release date will be announced. The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.