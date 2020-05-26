When Rana Daggubati said he found the strangest time to get married to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj

Last week, Rana Daggubati got engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and during an interview, the actor said that he found the strangest time to get married.

Last week, besides, of course, the Coronavirus pandemic, another piece of news that hogged the limelight was Baahubali star Rana Daggubati’s engagement to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. It all began when Rana took to social media to share a selfie with beau and alongside the happy selfie, Rana confirmed that he is getting married to Miheeka as his caption read, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj…” Well, we are sure that Rana broke a million hearts after he announced his wedding, however, during a recent interview, when Rana was asked if he would be having a grand wedding, the actor replied, "Depends on the world's situation. I found the strangest time to get married." Well, clearly, the actor decided to get married at a strange time when the world is undergoing a crisis, however, whenever he decides to tie the knot, we are sure that his fan army is going to be celebrating, too.

Well, as soon as Rana confirmed his relationship, the next question that came to everyone’s mind was how did the proposal take place, and when Rana was asked about the proposal, he said that Miheeka knew “where I'm getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that's it.” Also, Rana revealed that for him, it was serious. “It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” shared Rana. For all those who don’t know, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged last week and on the engagement, while Rana wore a white shirt and a matching veshti, Miheeka looked pretty as a peach in an orange saree. Sharing the pictures from the engagement, Rana wrote: "And it's official”

Talking about Miheeka, she has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior décor. Earlier, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu got talking about the wedding as he said that Rana and Miheeka will be having a December wedding. Also, Rana’s father added that the wedding might take place before December. “We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised," he said.

