When Rana Daggubati wanted to set up Prabhas and Katrina Kaif for a date

Back in 2018, the Baahubali team comprising of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli were invited as guests on the sixth season of the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar.

During the blazing Rapid Fire round of the show, the Kuch Kuch Hota hai director asked Rana Daggubati if he had to, with whom will he set up his co-star Prabhas from the industry? The actor replied Katrina Kaif without wasting any time. Following this, the host posed the question to Prabhas and asked if he approves of the choice. Our shy Radhe Shyam star casually passed off the query, saying that it is not his question to answer.

Likewise, when Prabhas was asked who would he set up Rana Daggubatti with, who was single at the time, he said it would be Trisha.

This episode was the first time when the Ghazi star confirmed dating Trisha. Talking about the matter, he revealed that they dated for a while, but things didn't work out between them, and they went their separate ways.

You may also like to know that Karan Johar presented the Hindi version of the Baahubali series under his banner of Dharma Productions.

Today, SS Rajamouli's other periodic drama RRR reached the theatres and fans are simply loving the project starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

In the meantime, the fans also eagerly await the announcement of Baahubali part 3. Although, the makers would like to take their time before they finalize anything.

