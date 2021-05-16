When Ranbir Kapoor CONFESSED having crush on Anushka Shetty and expressed his wish to work with her

In 2017, Ranbir Kapoor had attended South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards, with Katrina Kaif. The actor during his red carpet interview revealed having crush on Anushka Shetty.

South beauty Anushka Shetty's role as a beautiful warrior named Devasena in Baahubali had left her fans awestruck. The stunner won millions of hearts not only in India but internationally as well with her beauty and acting prowess. Interestingly, Anushka Shetty managed to grab Bollywood's heartthrob 's attention as well with her onscreen presence in Baahubali. Yes, did you know the young Kapoor clad had a crush on Anushka?

In 2017, Ranbir Kapoor had attended South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards, with . They looked their stunning best, however, all the eyes were on handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor. During his brief interaction with the host on the red carpet of the awards night, Ranbir Kapoor was asked who would he want to act with from the South Indian industry. To this, he quickly replied, "There are many I want to work with but after Baahubali, I have a mini crush on Anushka Shetty. I would definitely want to work with her one day.."

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif expressed her wish to work with Prabhas after the Baahubali fever. Interestingly, there are strong rumours that Prabhas will be romancing Katrina Kaif in his next film, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Apparently, Siddharth Anand has roped Katrina Kaif for the role opposite Prabhas after she gave an initial nod for the project.

Meanwhile, what do you think? Will Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka make a blockbuster onscreen jodi? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

