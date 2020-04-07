When Rashmika Mandanna called Yash as 'Mr Showoff' of the Kannada film industry

During an interview, she was asked to name one Sandalwood star who according to her is 'Mr Showoff', Rashmika Mandanna tried to avoid the question but later answered it was Yash.

A few years ago, Rashmika Mandanna was the target of abuse on social media after she, in a fun interview called KGF star Yash as 'Mr Showoff' in the Kannada film industry. During an interview, she was asked to name one Sandalwood star who according to her is 'Mr Showoff'. Rashmika tried to avoid the question but later answered and named Rocking star Yash. This landed her in trouble as Yash fans trolled her for calling their favourite star showoff. However, Yash made sure to keep peace and asked his fans to maintain calm.

During an interview in 2017, Rashmika was asked, "Who, according to you, is the Mr Showoff in Kannada film industry?." To this, she replied, "Yash" and in no time, the news was all over on social media and KGF star's fans took to social media to vent out their anger. Yash has earned immense fan following and his fans made sure to come out in support of their favourite star. After facing the wrath of Yash's fans, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and wrote an apology note. In her long note, she mentioned that it was a fun interview and didn't intend to hurt anyone's statement.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact, on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself. The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time. When you edit and take just two lines from the most non serious part of the show and give it spin... the context is lost. That is really sad. It wasn't a statement I made but it was a game of rapid fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him. I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings. I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and fb lives where I have appreciated Yash Sirs work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him."

Read the full post here:

Well, now things are fine between the actors. In fact, Yash was the Chief Guest at the promotional event of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's film Dear Comrade.

