When Rashmika Mandanna OPENED UP about being scared of Vijay Deverakonda and her friendship with him

Rashmika Mandanna has shared screenspace with Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their sizzling chemistry in the films is adored by fans are currently one of the favourite onscreen couples in the Tollywood film industry. While Geetha Govindam went on to become a blockbuster, their last film Dear Comrade performed average at the box office. Rashmika and Vijay share a great friendship off-screen and it also resulted in rumours of them dating each other. However, Rashmika was super scared of Vijay during her first film with him.

During an interview with The News Minute, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she was scared when she did first shot with Vijay. She also spoke about how their friendship has grown since then. Rashmika in a throwback interview revealed, “Nothing has changed. I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency, his vibe and it was easy to match up to it – I didn’t even have to try as we’ve been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don’t have to try hard to understand the guy."

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's friendship has always been the talk of the town. Their growing friendship made everyone wonder if they are in a relationship. However, the duo always rubbished the news.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen next in opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming film, Fighter.

Rashmika Mandanna will kick-start shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar.

