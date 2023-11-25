When Rashmika Mandanna revealed she wants to work with THIS actor to learn

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most wanted actresses in the nation. The actress has been an active part of the industry for almost eight years now, and has continuously entertained the audience with her performances.

The Pushpa actress has been a part of most major industries across the country, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. However, the actress has not yet been able to set foot in the Malayalam film industry. In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan earlier this year, the actress revealed that she hoped to be able to work on a Malayalam film soon. She also said that she wants to work with Fahadh Faasil in a Malayalam film, especially so that she could learn from him. She also specifically mentioned the way the Kumbalangi Nights actor uses his eyes to act.

Rashmika Mandanna’s encounter with Dulquer Salmaan

Rashmika further revealed during the interview that she had the opportunity to interact with Dulquer Salmaan, as they waited for a flight. She said that she opened up to Dulquer Salmaan about her desire to work in Malayalam films, and also added that she wants to do a film with the actor as well.

The Sita Ramam actress also added that she always wanted to work in various languages, and that she believes that would help her learn and grow.

On the work front

Rashmika was last seen in the Hindi film Mission Majnu which was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, and also had other prominent faces like Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi and more in crucial roles.

The actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor in prominent roles as well. The film is touted to be a gangster drama that follows the story of a father-son relationship. Animal is all set to hit the theaters on December 1st, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

Apart from that, the Varisu actress is also set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, and has Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and more in other crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, next year.

