Throwback Thursday : When Rashmika Mandanna spoiled Vijay Deverakonda's hairstyle and his reaction is unmissable

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarkonda have always been the most adorable on-screen pair with two films to their credit. The actors seem to share great off-screen chemistry as well with their antics and pranks on one another. The duo has shared the screen in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They seem to be the thickest of friends even in their interviews and promotional interactions, not wasting an opportunity for a good laugh at the expense of the other. A video has recently gotten some attention, where the two actors can be seen sharing a comical moment in between short breaks for their film “Dear Comrade” in the year 2019. The video sees a restless and goofy Rashmika Mandanna playing with Vijay’s unkempt hair making a mess of his looks before the shoot.

A fun moment between the Dear Comrade stars on set

The video shows the duo playing around on the sets and Rashmika not caring for the stylists, just playing around with his hair. They are all smiles and Vijay seems to be having a good time with his on-screen partner. The duo has been the best of friends on and off screen even during film promotions and have shared many stories of their pranks and fun on the film sets with each other. They seem to be enjoying some off-stress moments on the sets. There were even baseless reports of both actors dating each other but they were quick enough to debunk these rumours and have remained good friends ever since. They haven’t worked together since then but have been well-wishers for each other on social media for all their respective work.

Upcoming Projects

Vijay Devarkonda is currently shooting for his old-school romantic comedy “Kushi”, where he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is touted to be a sprawling musical love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl. The film is directed by “Majili’ fame Shiva Shankar with an extended ensemble cast consisting of Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar among others slated for a September release. Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will be reprising her role from the first part alongside Allu Arjun. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in “Animal” and also in an untitled Venky Kudumula film in Telugu.

