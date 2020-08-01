When Sai Pallavi and her sister had a barrel of laughter in this THROWBACK photo

With her photos on Instagram and during her public appearances, South star Sai Pallavi has always made it transparent that she is one happy soul. During her interviews, Sai Pallavi has very often mentioned her sister and how she has always wanted to create a positive impact on girls of her sister’s age. While fans enjoy her Instagram feed, this photo, in particular, where Sai Pallavi can be seen having a gala time with her sister Puja, immediately caught our attention.

With the Premam star’s caption for the photo, it is understood that the photo was taken during Diwali. Sharing the photo, Sai Pallavi wrote on Instagram, “My kinda Diwali! Be the light, love n laughter that you want to experience around you Happy Diwali Y’all With my lil baby @poojakannan_97 PC : mommy”. In the photo, they both can be seen in their new ethnic outfits for Diwali. Well, it looks like they both share an unbreakable sister bond.

Also Read: WATCH: When Sai Pallavi won Best Debut Award for Premam & called Nivin Pauly an unbelievable actor

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. She also has in her kitty, Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead.