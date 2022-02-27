When Sai Pallavi called herself a 'big fan' of Thalapathy Vijay at an awards night

Thalapathy Vijay has earned massive stardom. There's fan frenzy in cinemas during the release of his films. The Master actor as we all know is widely loved and even celebs from the industry are always amazed by his aura. During the Behindwoods Awards event in 2017, Vijay shook hands with Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, and Sivakarthikeyan among many who were seated in the audience. However, what caught everyone's attention was how Sai Pallavi greeted Vijay.

As soon as Vijay greeted Sai Pallavi, she said 'big fan sir' and the video clip from the awards event went viral in no time. During her fun interaction with fans in 2016, one of the Twitter users had asked Sai Pallavi, "-@Sai_Pallavi92 we kollywood people love you lot... we req u to act more tamil films. As a personal req to u to act with our -#vijay will u?”.

To this, the curly-haired actress replied in the affirmative, "thank u Prasath! I will".

Ever since then, Sai Pallavi and Vijay's fans are rooting to see them together on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen next in Beast, co-starring Pooja Hegde. Written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, Beast will see Vijay in a nver seen before avatar.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film was a massive hit. After its successful theatrical run, the makers released it on Netflix.

The stunner will be seen next in Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date after being postponed multiple times.