When Sai Pallavi caught Chiranjeevi's attention in Fidaa instead of Varun Tej

During the promotions of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the event as the chief guest revealed a hilarious story. The Sye Raa actor revealed how he got distracted by Sai Pallavi's dance moves and beauty when Varun Tej showed him his video from their film Fidaa.

During the pre-release event of Love Story, Chiranjeevi in his speech about Sai Pallavi said, "Varun Tej had shown me a video from Fidaa and asked how his performance but Sai Pallavi caught my attention...I saw his dancing skills...she is a beautiful actress."

Sai Pallavi was approached to play Chiranjeevi’s sister's role in the upcoming film Bhola Shankar. However, Sai Pallavi turned down the offer as it was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedhalam.

Speaking about the same Megastar at the event said, "When my team told me that they are approaching Sai Pallavi, I prayed that she should not accept the film. Thankfully, she declined the offer and felt extremely happy about the same."

Sai Pallavi immediately reacted stating reasons on why she declined the offer. "Sir, I always have a fear about doing remakes and that’s the only reason for declining the offer.” Chiranjeevi acknowledged the same and mentioned, “I want to prove myself as a dancer by acting with you. I want to work with you as your romantic interest but not as your brother," Sai Pallavi revealed.

The Premam actress was totally amazed as Chiranjeevi was all praises for her. Acharya actor even expressed his wish to shake a leg with Sai Pallavi someday, considering they both are good dancers.

