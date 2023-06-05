When Sai Pallavi expressed her fangirl moment for Allu Arjun; Recalled dancing to his songs

Sai Pallavi has immense admiration for Allu Arjun. And one of the main reasons she connects to him is dance. As we know, both Pallavi and Arjun are great dancers and there's no denying it. She once confessed her fangirl moment towards the Pushpa actor and praised his dancing skills.

In 2018, Allu Arjun attended as chief guest of Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand starrer Padi Padi Leche Manasu. And the Fidaa couldn't help but get bowled by him as she heaped praises on him. The actress said, "Allu Arjun garu you have no idea. I'm the biggest fan of your dance. In school, I remember dancing to your songs. And this is such a dream come true. Thank you for being here."

Watch the video of Sai Pallavi fan girl moment for Allu Arjun here:



Sai Pallavi joins Pushpa 2

Well, Sai Pallavi and Allu Arjun are expected to share screen space on the big screen very soon. Rumours were rife that the Love Story actress is on board for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is said that she will be seen in a key role in the film and fresh addition to the star-studded cast. However, an official confirmation from the makers about Sai Pallavi's part in Pushpa 2 is awaited.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in the South. The film features the actor reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as Srivalli and Bhanwar Shekwat respectively. A few days ago, the Pushpa 2 team reportedly met with an accident while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana after completing the shoot of the day. Reportedly, the bus carrying the artist of the film hit the PTC bus that was stationary. It is reported that two of the artists sustained injuries.

Upcoming films

Sai Pallavi will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film is yet-to-be-titled and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films.

