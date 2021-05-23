When Sai Pallavi had an OMG moment as she posed with Vikram Chiyaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran; PHOTO

Sai Pallavi along with her sister posed with Tamil actors Vikram Chiyaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and their selfie had gone viral in no time. The viral selfie was shared by the actress on her Instagram account in 2016.

Over the years, Sai Pallavi has done various roles in the films like Fidaa, Athiran, Kali among many. However, she got popular immediately after her performance in the blockbuster Malayalam romantic drama, Premam. Since then there has been no looking back. Sai Pallavi has earned a strong fan following and has always proved to be passionate about her work. She has always left her fans mesmerised by her simplicity. However, there was a time when she literally had a fangirl moment during an awards show. The stunner posed with Tamil actors Vikram Chiyaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and their selfie had gone viral in no time.

The viral selfie was shared by Sai Pallavi on her Instagram account in 2016. She captioned this throwback photo as, "Omg:O omg:O omg:O." In 2017, there were reports that Sai Pallavi was roped in to play the female lead in Chiyaan Vikram's film with Vijay Chander. However, she walked out of the project due to reasons unknown. The same role then went to Tamannaah Bhatia. Titled Sketch, the film was released in 2018 and was dubbed into Hindi and Telugu with the same title.

Meanwhile, check out her throwback photo with Vikram Chiyaan and it only wants us to see them together on the big screen. What do you think?

Talking about her upcoming films, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula's film Love Story.

She is also awaiting the release of her film Viraata Parvam co-starring Rana Daggubati. She has Shyam Singha Roy opposite Nani. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Also Read: Video: Keerthy Suresh’s Yoga session is both soul filling and rib tickling; Watch

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×