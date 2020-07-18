When Sai Pallavi revealed she had insecurities about having acne and why she decided to go de glam in films

Sai Pallavi said that she had insecurities with her facial acne and after Premam released, she learned that confidence was the real beauty.

Sai Pallavi's Himalayan growth happened in a jiffy. With her jaw-dropping performance in Premam, Sai Pallavi made the whole country notice the talented actress that she is. Today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and she is known for choosing challenging roles. As we await the release of her upcoming flicks Love Story and Virata Parvam, let’s take a look at an old interview, where she had opened up that she too had insecurities for having acne and why she decided to go de-glam in films.

Talking during an interview with Indiaglitz, she opened up about her battle with acne. She said that she had insecurities with her facial acne and after Premam released, she learned that confidence was the real beauty. She added that even if she can inspire one person to be confident in their own skin, she would consider that as a huge accomplishment. She said, “If people can accept me for what I am, I think it pretty much applies to everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The film also starrs Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. She will also be seen playing the leading lady in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead.

