When Sai Pallavi was accused of unruly behaviour on sets of Kanam

South beauty Sai Pallavi, who is considered to be the next big thing of Tollywood, made her acting debut as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. Followed by her Telugu debut in the 2017 romantic film Fidaa, co-starring Varun Tej. Praised for going no makeup on the big screen, Sai Pallavi, in the last few years has managed to win hearts of the audience. She has always left audience amazed with her incredible performance on the big screen. However, during the initial years of her career, Sai Pallavi hit the headlines over her unruly behaviour on the sets of Kanam. Directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Lyca Productions, Kanam released in 2018 and features Naga Shaurya in the male lead role.

Back then, during an interview, Naga Shaurya criticised his Kanam co-actor Sai Pallavi for her unprofessional behaviour on the sets of the film. “Fidaa was a huge hit, but the credit for it was not entirely hers. Her behaviour disappointed me," Shaurya was quoted by Asianet News in 2018. Later, the stunner responded to being accused of unprofessional behaviour on the sets. During an interview with DC, the young actress opened up about the same.

Narrating the incident, Sai Pallavi had said, "One day, during the dubbing of the film, the director, a few members and I wanted to go for dinner. I wanted Shaurya to join but realised that he didn’t have a phone. His manager said that he was busy with his film Chalo, and I couldn’t talk to him."

She further added, "I called my director Vijay sir and asked him if I had hurt Shaurya, but he asked me not to think about it. Perhaps unintentionally, I have hurt him. I respect him as an actor. I still feel that I didn’t spend much time with him, so I don’t know where the problem lies."

