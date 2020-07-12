When Sai Pallavi was replaced in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai: They felt the need for someone different

Did you know Sai Pallavi was roped in for Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai but was later replaced by Aditi Rao Hydari? Read to know more.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her realistic and unconventional onscreen persona. She has featured in a lot of films and all have been majorly successful. However, her opting out of a dream Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai had always been the talk of the town. During one of the interviews back then, Sai Pallavi had revealed that 6 months after working on the script, the makers realized that they need someone else for the role. Sai Pallavi was then replaced by Aditi Rao Hydari in the film.

During the interview with JFW, Sai Pallavi opened up, "Honestly, I never even knew that I was considered for that role. The evening that I was leaving for Georgia, I receive a call from Mani Ratnam Sir and he says that I would be perfect for the role in his next. But after 6 months of work on the script, they felt the need for someone different. Everything that happens, happens for a reason." While she was in Georgia, the actress also took to twitter and denied working with Mani Ratnam.

Being an ardent fan of his work I'm as excited as everyone for this film," Sai Pallavi had tweeted in 2016 after rumours started doing rounds that she signed Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai.

Neither did I Sir being a legendary director knows who's best for d character & as a caring person knows what's best for me too.(2/4) — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 20, 2016

Mani Sir was kind enough to explain things based on developments in the script. For his stature he needn't have.(3/4) — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 20, 2016

Being an ardent fan of his work I'm as excited as everyone for this film (4/4) — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 20, 2016

Kaatru Veliyidai released in 2017 and it featured Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles with Lalitha, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles.

The film had won two National Film Awards at the 65th National Film Awards: Best Music Direction (A. R. Rahman) and Best Female Playback Singer (Shashaa Tirupati).

