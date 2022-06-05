When Salaar met Rocky in Bengaluru: Prabhas' entry took Yash & Prashanth Neel by surprise; Inside Party PICS

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the box office by storm. The monster hit is witnessing its victory run at the BO. To celebrate the success, KGF 2 makers hosted a party yesterday, only after 50 days of the movie's release and turned out to be the most talked-about event in Bengaluru. However, Prabhas' surprise entry at the party stole the show.

The entire cast and crew attended KGF 2's success bash and everyone made their grand presence felt at the evening. When the Karnataka Film Industry actors gathered at the High Lounge in World Trade Center, little did anyone know that Darling star Prabhas was also attending it.

Yes, Prabhas flew all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to celebrate 50 Day celebrations of KGF Chapter 2 and his Salaar director Prashanth Neel's birthday. it was a double celebration! The Rebel star took everyone by surprise at the party with his presence. Movie Distributor and Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani and Yash's wife Radhika Pandit also graced the party. Srinidhi Shetty too was present. However, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon couldn't make it to the party.

Check out photos from the party below:

On a related note, Prabhas is currently working on the project backed by Vijay Kiragandur founder of Hombale Films for their next mega venture titled Salaar. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The Pan-India movie, starring Shruti Haasan in the female lead role is slated to release in the third quarter of 2023.

