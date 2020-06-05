When Samantha Akkineni gave a glimpse of her makeup essentials and her favourite beauty products

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Samantha Akkineni is known for her impeccable fashion sense and beauty.

Samantha Akkineni is ruling our hearts and South Indian film industry with her powerful on-screen performances. The stunner has witnessed back to back hits and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in stores for them. Besides being a phenomenal actress, Samantha Akkineni is known for her impeccable fashion sense and beauty. The stunner once gave us a sneak peek into her makeup bag and revealed her favourite beauty products. A couple of years ago, the Majili actress shared a few of her favourite things that we can't get over. One can see in the picture, Sam uses a lot of high-end beauty products.

The very first thing that has caught our attention is the makeup brush stand and then the red blender sponge. Velvet Haze perfume by Byredo is her favourite scent and is the reason behind her fresh and happy face at the airport. Sam loves dark-toned lipsticks and Chanel's lightweight liquid foundation is a must part of her makeup bag in addition to Laura Mercier translucent powder. Sam's makeup kit is a real treat for her fans. Her Manizer Sisters palette contains three shades.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, for the first time in her career will be working with. The two leading actresses will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Credits :Instagram

