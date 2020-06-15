When Samantha Akkineni made a statement by REPEATING Sabyasachi wedding saree to Ashritha Daggubati’s nuptials

Last year at Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Ashritha Daggubati’s wedding, Samantha Akkineni wore her Sabyasachi wedding saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

South queen Samantha Akkineni is known for her unconventional style. The stunner never fails to grab our attention with her style statements, be it at awards shows or flaunting her fashion choices while at home. She manages to turn heads even in her repeated outfits. Last year at Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Ashritha Daggubati’s wedding, Samantha wore her wedding saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Sam wore her gold Sabyasachi wedding saree again and well, we are totally in love with her look. She did make a statement by repeating her wedding saree.

For her wedding, Samantha Akkineni wore a Sabyasachi Ivory Gold Kanjeevaram saree. She paired the elegant gold saree with a red silk embroidered blouse. For Aashritha’s wedding, she paired it with a different blouse and left everyone amazed with her stunning look. She teamed the saree with a matching plain closed neck full sleeves blouse accessorised with a layered necklace, jhumkas. Basic makeup and hair in a bun completed her look perfectly.

Recently, at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony, Sam repeated her Sabyasachi suit. She is one of the actresses who is obsessed with Sabyasachi and she makes sure to carry elegantly. Repeating outfits was once considered a taboo in the industry but now it has become the 'it' thing.

