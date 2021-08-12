When Samantha Akkineni made a statement by REPEATING these 2 Sabyasachi outfits

A lot of our favourite celebrities have championed sustainability by repeating outfits. As we all know, actors are trendsetters and it is great to see how they are breaking the norms by repeating their expensive outfits in the stylish way possible. Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, a lot of international biggies have shown up at various events and flaunted repeating the same outfits. South beauty Samantha Akkineni is among the actresses in the Indian cinema who is setting the trend right and had repeated her Sabyasachi saree twice.

Sam wore her gold wedding saree again and looked drop-dead gorgeous. For her wedding, Samantha Akkineni wore a Sabyasachi Ivory Gold Kanjeevaram saree which she repeated again for Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha’s wedding. She teamed the saree with a matching plain full sleeves blouse. She looked every bit royal!

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who is obsessed with Sabyasachi outfits and has flaunted her love for the same a lot of times. The South queen had again aced fashion game by repeating the same yellow suit. The Oh Baby actress sent a powerful message that repeating outfits is cool to make a sustainable fashion statement.

Check it out below:

Here's a look at the outfit Samantha repeated at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony

